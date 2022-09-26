Burberry Finance Chief Joins GSK As First Woman CFO

- GSK plc GSK has appointed Julie Brown as its first-ever female chief financial officer to succeed Iain Mackay.
- Mackay, 60, will retire next year after serving as GSK's finance chief for nearly four years.
Julie will join GSK in April 2023 and will work with Iain to transition responsibilities, taking responsibility as CFO and as an Executive Director of GSK on 1 May 2023.
- Ms. Brown currently serves as Chief Operating and Financial Officer at the luxury fashion brand Burberry Group plc BURBY BBRYF. Julie has previously worked at AstraZeneca plc AZN and Smith & Nephew plc SNN as a non-executive director and Audit Chair of Roche Holdings AG.
- Mackay's retirement, which has been in discussion for some time, comes after GSK's spin-off of its large consumer health business, Haleon Plc HLN, in July to focus on prescription drugs and vaccines.
- Investors may be surprised to see Iain Mackay's retirement after only a few years in the role and the announcement coming only months after announcing the departure of head of R&D Hal Barron, Reuters quoted citing J.P. Morgan note.
- "Post the recent separation of the consumer health business, there may have been a desire to increase Healthcare experience in GSK's management team," they wrote.
- Price Action: GSK shares are down 0.75% at $29.14 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
