Switzerland To Dispose 10M Expired COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From Moderna

- Switzerland would have to discard 10.3 million doses of Moderna Inc's MRNA COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said Saturday.
- The ministry said it had no choice but to eliminate the shots after the doses expired.
- It told the news agency that 2.5 million doses were being stored at a Swiss army logistics base and 7.8 million were in an external storage depot in Belgium.
- The ministry confirmed an initial report, which estimated that the destroyed doses would be worth around CHF280 million ($285 million).
- Switzerland ordered doses from various manufacturers to avoid reliance on vaccines that might eventually prove ineffective and to stave off any delivery problems.
- Vaccines based on mRNA technology from Moderna and Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX turned out to be effective, leaving Switzerland with a surplus of doses.
- In June, the Swissinfo news site estimated that Switzerland had around 38 million doses of various COVID vaccines that would expire before the year-end.
- The ministry said that some 3.5 million doses of the new, adapted Moderna vaccine would be available next month.
- Price Action: MRNA shares closed lower by 0.55% at $123.64 on Friday.
