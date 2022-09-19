Moderna Provides Vaccine For Preclinical Studies As WHO Tries Developing Its Own COVID-19 Shot: Report

- Moderna Inc's MRNA COVID-19 vaccine would be used in a World Health Organization effort to develop mRNA shots to increase production and access for developing countries, Bloomberg reported.
- Moderna didn't supply the vaccine directly. It allowed the vaccine to be provided by the French government after a request from the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool.
- Pfizer Inc PFE refused a similar request because it didn't regard the need as urgent.
- France will provide the mRNA hub with €20 million ($20 million).
- Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines, a South African company, used the Moderna vaccine in comparison studies in mice to test the effectiveness of its shots.
- The early-stage trials of Afrigen's shot in mice produced "a strong immune response," the company said. Moderna placed some conditions on the use of its vaccine in the studies.
- Though demand for COVID-19 shots has slowed, several low- and middle-income countries remain unvaccinated.
- With Moderna's help, Afrigen aims to develop a shot that may be manufactured by at least 15 production facilities.
- Afrigen may need further assistance from Moderna or Pfizer, including allowing the use of the vaccine for comparative human trials that are expected to start by May. The request is expected to come within weeks.
