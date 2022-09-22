ñol

Pfizer To Supply 6M COVID-19 Therapy Courses To Low Income Countries

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 10:37 AM | 1 min read
Pfizer To Supply 6M COVID-19 Therapy Courses To Low Income Countries
  • Pfizer Inc PFE would supply up to 6 million courses of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment to NGO Global Fund for low- and middle-income countries.
  • The company said Paxlovid treatment courses would be available for procurement through Global Fund's COVID-19 Response Mechanism to 132 low- and middle-income countries this year, subject to local regulatory clearances.
  • Eligible countries will be offered treatment courses according to Pfizer's tiered pricing approach, where all low- and lower-middle-income countries will pay a not-for-profit price.
  • Also Read: Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill Benefited Only Older Adults, New Israel-Based Study Shows.
  • Additional contractual details of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • Pfizer has made a deal with several generic drugmakers to produce its treatment at a lower price for developing countries.
  • "This agreement with Global Fund is a critical step that will boost equitable access for high-risk patients in low-and-middle-income countries," Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a statement.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 1.24% at $44.47 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

