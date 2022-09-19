Theravance Outlines $250M Capital Return Program; To Repurchase GSK's Entire Holdings

by

Theravance Biopharma Inc TBPH is buying back over 9.6 million shares from GSK plc GSK for roughly $94 million, according to an SEC filing.

is buying back over 9.6 million shares from for roughly $94 million, according to an SEC filing. In addition, Theravance plans to buy back $95 million from its existing investors "in the near term" and another $60 million in its shares on the open market.

In a press release, Theravance says it hopes to complete that part of its plan by the end of 2023.

The move is the latest in a back-and-forth between GSK, Theravance, and Theravance's spinoff Innoviva, Inc. INVA .

. In May 2021, GSK offloaded its stake in Innoviva with 32 million shares at $12.25 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately $392 million.

In July, Theravance and Innoviva sold their royalty rights to GSK's Trelegy to Royalty Pharma RPRX for an upfront $1.3 billion.

for an upfront $1.3 billion. Price Action: TBPH shares are up 2.48% at $10.32 on the last check Monday.

