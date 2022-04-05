Theravance Biopharma's Ampreloxetine Shows Benefit In Atrophy Patients, But Not In Parkinson's

Theravance Biopharma Inc TBPH revealed results from the second Phase 3 study assessing ampreloxetine compared to placebo for symptomatic nOH.

Neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) is a rare disorder defined as a sustained orthostatic fall in blood pressure within three minutes of standing.

The primary endpoint was treatment failure at week 6 of the randomized withdrawal period.

The primary endpoint was not statistically significant for the overall population of patients, including patients with Parkinson's disease (PD), pure autonomic failure (PAF), and MSA.

The odds ratio suggests that patients receiving ampreloxetine had a 40% reduction in the odds of treatment failure compared to placebo.

The prespecified subgroup analysis suggests the benefit seen in patients receiving ampreloxetine was primarily driven by multiple system atrophy (MSA) patients (n=40).

An odds ratio of 0.28 was observed in MSA patients indicating a 72% reduction in the odds of treatment failure with ampreloxetine compared to placebo.

Patients withdrawn to placebo had a clinically relevant decrease in standing blood pressure.

While the same benefit was not apparent in patients with PD or PAF, the Company continues to analyze the data.

There was no indication of worsening of supine hypertension throughout the study based on 24-hour monitoring.

Data suggest that ampreloxetine was well-tolerated, and no new safety signals were identified.

