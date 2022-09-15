by

Dong-A ST , a pharmaceutical company in South Korea, has licensed its global exclusive development rights of DA-1241 for type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis and DA-1726 for obesity and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis to NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO .

The Korean company will receive a $22 million upfront payment, milestones for each stage, and sales-based royalties and will be responsible for producing clinical samples and products after commercialization.

NeuroBo will be responsible for the global clinical development, licensing, and sales of DA-1241 and DA-1726.

Dong-A ST plans to use the $22 million to acquire convertible preferred stocks of NeuroBo and acquire additional shares by investing $15 million in NeuroBo.

However, NeuroBo will need to raise another $15 million for this contract to be finalized.

Price Action: NRBO shares are up 37.10% at $23.11 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

