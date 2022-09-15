ñol

NeuroBo Shares Surge On Licensing, Equity Investment Pact With Korean Pharma Firm

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 15, 2022 7:04 AM | 1 min read
  • Dong-A ST, a pharmaceutical company in South Korea, has licensed its global exclusive development rights of DA-1241 for type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis and DA-1726 for obesity and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis to NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO.
  • Dong-A ST said it is in charge of samples for clinical trials and production after commercialization, while NeuroBo is responsible for clinical development, regulatory submission, and sales. 
  • The Korean company will receive a $22 million upfront payment, milestones for each stage, and sales-based royalties and will be responsible for producing clinical samples and products after commercialization.
  • NeuroBo will be responsible for the global clinical development, licensing, and sales of DA-1241 and DA-1726.
  • Dong-A ST plans to use the $22 million to acquire convertible preferred stocks of NeuroBo and acquire additional shares by investing $15 million in NeuroBo.
  • However, NeuroBo will need to raise another $15 million for this contract to be finalized.
  • Price Action: NRBO shares are up 37.10% at $23.11 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

