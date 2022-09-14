- NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc NGM announced updated preliminary findings from its Phase 1b dose escalation trial of NGM120 in metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- The data were shared at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference.
- NGM120 has been well tolerated in patients in the Phase 1b combination cohort (NGM120 + gemcitabine + Nab-paclitaxel) with no dose-limiting toxicities.
- Among the six evaluable patients in the Phase 1b combination cohort, a disease control rate of 100% was observed, median progression-free survival had not been reached, and the 12-month survival rate was 83.3%.
- Three of the six evaluable patients experienced partial responses (PR) extending more than 32 weeks as of the abstract cut-off date, including one patient with a PR that was ongoing at 90 weeks as of August 15.
- "Historic median progression-free survival in this patient population is approximately 5-7 months. While a small sample size, seeing two patients in this cohort exhibit partial response beyond 17 months is intriguing," said the abstract's first author.
- NGM Bio is conducting a Phase 2 trial of NGM120 in combination with gemcitabine and Nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, a Phase 1a trial testing NGM120 as monotherapy for solid tumors, and a recently initiated Phase 1b trial testing NGM120 in combination with one or more lines of hormone therapies in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
- Price Action: NGM shares closed lower by 6.32% at $15.13 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.