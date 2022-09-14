by

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc NGM announced updated preliminary findings from its Phase 1b dose escalation trial of NGM120 in metastatic pancreatic cancer.

announced updated preliminary findings from its Phase 1b dose escalation trial of NGM120 in metastatic pancreatic cancer. The data were shared at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference.

NGM120 has been well tolerated in patients in the Phase 1b combination cohort (NGM120 + gemcitabine + Nab-paclitaxel) with no dose-limiting toxicities.

Among the six evaluable patients in the Phase 1b combination cohort, a disease control rate of 100% was observed, median progression-free survival had not been reached, and the 12-month survival rate was 83.3%.

Three of the six evaluable patients experienced partial responses (PR) extending more than 32 weeks as of the abstract cut-off date, including one patient with a PR that was ongoing at 90 weeks as of August 15.

"Historic median progression-free survival in this patient population is approximately 5-7 months. While a small sample size, seeing two patients in this cohort exhibit partial response beyond 17 months is intriguing," said the abstract's first author.

NGM Bio is conducting a Phase 2 trial of NGM120 in combination with gemcitabine and Nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, a Phase 1a trial testing NGM120 as monotherapy for solid tumors, and a recently initiated Phase 1b trial testing NGM120 in combination with one or more lines of hormone therapies in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Price Action: NGM shares closed lower by 6.32% at $15.13 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.