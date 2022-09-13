ñol

Akero Therapeutics Shares More Than Double After Lead NASH Candidate Aces Mid-Stage Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 13, 2022 7:49 AM | 1 min read
Akero Therapeutics Shares More Than Double After Lead NASH Candidate Aces Mid-Stage Study
  • Akero Therapeutics Inc AKRO has released topline data from HARMONY Phase 2b study of efruxifermin (EFX) in patients with pre-cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), fibrosis stage 2 or 3 (F2-F3). 
  • The study met its primary endpoint for both the 50mg and 28mg EFX dose groups, with 41% and 39% of EFX-treated patients, respectively, experiencing at least a one-stage improvement in liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH by week 24, compared with 20% for the placebo arm.
  • The study also met a key secondary endpoint with 76% and 47% of patients treated with 50mg and 28mg, respectively, achieving NASH resolution without worsening fibrosis, compared with 15% for placebo. 
  • Related: Akero Lead Candidate Improves Fibrosis In Cirrhotic NASH Patients.
  • In addition, 41% and 29% of patients treated with 50mg and 28mg achieved NASH resolution and fibrosis improvement compared with 5% for placebo.
  • EFX was generally well tolerated. Across both dose groups, the most frequent adverse events were mild/moderate gastrointestinal events, which were transient.
  • Akero initiated the SYMMETRY Phase 2b trial in NASH patients with compensated cirrhosis (F4), Child-Pugh class A. 
  • Results are expected in the second half of 2023. Results from an expansion cohort of the SYMMETRY study of EFX on top of GLP-1 therapy in patients with F1-F3 fibrosis are expected in 1H of 2023.
  • Price Action: AKRO shares are up 104.60% at $25.10 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

