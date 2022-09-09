- Morgan Stanley has assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS with an Overweight (previously Underweight) rating and a price target of $57 from $30 to capture the optionality in these near-term readouts.
- The analyst has added estimates for Ionis's near-term pipeline products (donidalorsen, fesomersen, IONIS-AGT-LRx, IONIS-FBLRx, and cimdelirsen) as well as associated increases in operating expenses to fund these programs.
- Related: AstraZeneca - Ionis Eplontersen Achieves Positive Data In Rare Disease Trial.
- The shift is due to increased confidence in the pipeline and ascribing more credit to the mid-to-late stage assets, as the antisense platform may finally be ready for "prime time" given chemistry modifications, s improved tissue targeting, and reduced risk of adverse events.
- "Given the significant portion of valuation tied up in cash and Spinraza royalties, we see outsized risk-reward heading into several near-term catalysts over the next 12-18 months," the analyst writes.
- Price Action: IONS shares are up 6.74% at $47.26 on the last check Friday.
