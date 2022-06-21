AstraZeneca - Ionis Eplontersen Achieves Positive Data In Rare Disease Trial

by

AstraZeneca plc AZN and partner Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS announced a positive interim analysis of eplontersen in hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN).

ATTRv-PN is a rare inherited condition characterized by an abnormal build-up of a protein called amyloid in the body's organs and tissues.

In Phase 3 NEURO-TTRansform study, eplontersen met the main goals.

Eplontersen demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful change from baseline in serum transthyretin concentration and the modified Neuropathy Impairment Score +7, a measure of neuropathic disease progression, versus the historical placebo group.

Eplontersen also showed significantly improved patient-reported quality of life versus the historical placebo group.

In the 36-week interim analysis, eplontersen demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile with no specific concerns.

Based on the results, the companies plan to submit a marketing application to the FDA this year for ATTRv-PN.

Price Action: IONS shares closed at $35.26, and AZN stock closed at $61.09 on Friday.

