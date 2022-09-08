ñol

This Small-Cap Cancer Stock Has Almost 400% Upside According To This Bullish Analyst

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 4:02 PM | 1 min read
This Small-Cap Cancer Stock Has Almost 400% Upside According To This Bullish Analyst
  • Chardan Research initiated coverage of Purple Biotech PPBT with a Buy rating and a price target of $11/share. 
  • The analyst is optimistic about the company's two clinical programs: 
    • Anti-CEACAM1 monoclonal antibody CM24 for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).
    • NT219, the company's insulin receptor substrate 1/2 and STAT3 dual inhibitor small molecule, being developed initially to treat head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). 
  • Both programs have shown supportive safety in the clinic and early signs of clinical activity to support further investigation. 
  • The company expects multiple data readouts from its programs over the next 12 months that could de-risk its development candidates. 
  • Chardan forecasts CM24 and NT219 reaching the U.S. market in 2027 and achieving probability-adjusted global sales in 2030E of $147 million and $61.7 million, respectively.
  • Price Action: PPBT shares are down 5.29% at $2.15 on the last check Thursday.

