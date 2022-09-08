by

and have agreed to develop cell lines targeting rare cancers and autoimmune diseases and to advance two HLAs that can be used to expand treatments to more patients. Per the agreement, NexImmune will leverage Selexis' SUREtechnology Platform, a suite of cell line development technologies significantly reducing the time, effort, and costs associated with developing high-performance mammalian cell lines.

The Selexis-generated cell lines will be used to manufacture HLA IgG4 fusion proteins and T cell co-stimulatory monoclonal antibodies that will be incorporated into NexImmune's proprietary AIM injectable nanoparticle modality.

These nanoparticles are designed to be an off-the-shelf injectable modality to engage a patient's T cells to identify and kill various diseased cells within the body.

The agreement supports the development of molecules targeting acute myeloid leukemia, multiple myeloma, human papillomavirus-associated tumors, and additional human leukocyte antigens (HLAs).

Price Action: NEXI shares are up 21.4% at $1.53 on the last check Thursday.

