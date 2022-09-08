- Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX announced results from the KRYSTAL-1 Phase 1/2 study of adagrasib with or without cetuximab in patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) harboring a KRASG12C mutation.
- The data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022.
- In this analysis, 44 patients received adagrasib monotherapy, and 32 received the combination of adagrasib + cetuximab, with a follow-up of 20.1 months and 17.5 months, respectively.
- In the adagrasib monotherapy cohort, the investigator-assessed confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 19%, and the disease control rate (DCR) was 86% (37/43). The median duration of response was 4.3 months, and the median progression-free survival (PFS) was 5.6 months.
- In the adagrasib combo regime, ORR was 46%, and the DCR was 100% (28/28). The median DOR was 7.6 months, and the median PFS was 6.9 months.
- Adagrasib was well-tolerated as a monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab. Most observed treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were mild or moderate; no grade 5 TRAEs were observed.
