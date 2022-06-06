Mirati Therapeutics Posts Adagrasib Data In Lung Cancer Patients With CNS Metastases

by

announced the results of a prospective analysis from the Phase 1b cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study of intracranial (IC) responses of adagrasib in KRASG12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with active and untreated central nervous system (CNS) metastases. With a median follow-up of 6.6 months (data cutoff date December 2021), 25 patients with active, untreated CNS metastases were enrolled in the study and treated with adagrasib 600 mg BID.

Of the radiographically evaluable patients (n=19), results showed an IC objective response rate of 32%.

In this analysis, three patients achieved a complete response, and three patients achieved a partial response.

The IC disease control rate was 84%. For all patients enrolled, median overall survival was not reached.

The safety profile of adagrasib in this study was consistent with the overall population, with no new safety signals observed.

Last week, Mirati posted mixed data from the KRYSTAL-1 study in previously treated lung cancer patients harboring KRAS mutation.

The new data from 116 patients showed an objective response rate (ORR) of 43%, and the disease control rate was 80%.

The median duration of response was 8.5 months, while the median progression-free survival was 6.5 months.

Price Action: MRTX shares are down 0.74% at $44.00 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

