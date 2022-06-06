Mirati Therapeutics Posts Adagrasib Data In Lung Cancer Patients With CNS Metastases

- Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX announced the results of a prospective analysis from the Phase 1b cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study of intracranial (IC) responses of adagrasib in KRASG12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with active and untreated central nervous system (CNS) metastases.
- With a median follow-up of 6.6 months (data cutoff date December 2021), 25 patients with active, untreated CNS metastases were enrolled in the study and treated with adagrasib 600 mg BID.
- Of the radiographically evaluable patients (n=19), results showed an IC objective response rate of 32%.
- In this analysis, three patients achieved a complete response, and three patients achieved a partial response.
- The IC disease control rate was 84%. For all patients enrolled, median overall survival was not reached.
- The safety profile of adagrasib in this study was consistent with the overall population, with no new safety signals observed.
- Last week, Mirati posted mixed data from the KRYSTAL-1 study in previously treated lung cancer patients harboring KRAS mutation.
- The new data from 116 patients showed an objective response rate (ORR) of 43%, and the disease control rate was 80%.
- The median duration of response was 8.5 months, while the median progression-free survival was 6.5 months.
- Price Action: MRTX shares are down 0.74% at $44.00 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
