Johnson & Johnson To Settle New Hampshire Opioid Lawsuit With Payment Of $40.5M: Report

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 10:08 AM | 1 min read
Johnson & Johnson To Settle New Hampshire Opioid Lawsuit With Payment Of $40.5M: Report
  • Reuters reported that Johnson & Johnson JNJ would pay $40.5 million to settle 2018 New Hampshire's claims about the U.S. opioid epidemic, averting a trial scheduled to begin next week.
  • New Hampshire accused JNJ and its unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals of aggressively marketing opioids to doctors and patients, misrepresenting their addictive properties.
  • "This resolution provides a positive step forward in ensuring these devastating business practices are not repeated," Governor Chris Sununu said in a statement.
  • New Hampshire will apply $31.5 million toward opioid abatement after paying legal fees, and Johnson & Johnson will be banned from selling or promoting opioids there.
  • In a statement, J&J did not admit wrongdoing and called its marketing and promotion of prescription opioids "appropriate and responsible."
  • New Hampshire was one of a few states that did not join Johnson & Johnson's portion of a $26 billion nationwide opioid settlement in February, hoping to recover more by suing on its own.
  • J&J expects to be reimbursed $1.5 million from that settlement because New Hampshire did not participate.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.38% at $165.97 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Arek Socha from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

