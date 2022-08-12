- 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc FDMT said that in June, the company filed a protocol amendment with the FDA for the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of 4D-310 for Fabry disease.
- The protocol amendment is intended to expand the eligible patient population, including the addition of female Fabry patients with symptomatic disease.
- SVB Securities cuts 4D Molecular to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $12, down from $28 after the Fabry update.
- The analyst feels this decision is an "unforced error," as it "introduces additional complexity into a population with an already small N and high inter-patient variability."
- Fabry disease is a rare inherited condition that affects enzymes that metabolize fat. Fat deposits then clog blood vessels and tissue.
- The inclusion of female patients in the phase 1/2 clinical trial was supported by clinical experience and a GLP toxicology study in female mice models.
- The company continues to expect to provide a clinical data update on 4D-310 in 1H of 2023.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $261.6 million as of June 30, 2022. sufficient to fund operations into 1H of 2025.
- Five clinical-stage product candidates are on track for multiple clinical data updates in 2023.
- Price Action: FDMT shares are down 11.5% at $9.20 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
