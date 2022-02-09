4D Molecular Shares Updated Data From Fabry Disease Trial
4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) has posted updated interim data from the Phase 1/2 trial of 4D-310 in Fabry disease at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium.
- Following 4D-310 infusion, mean serum AGA enzyme activity was within, or significantly above, the normal range in all three patients, despite pre-treatment anti-AGA antibody positivity in all patients.
- Updated data show that following discontinuation of enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), AGA activity was stable at 14-fold mean normal at week 37 in Patient 1 and at 10-fold mean normal at week 20 in Patient 3.
- Additionally, initial clinical data suggests encouraging effects on cardiac endpoints.
- 4D-310 continues to demonstrate a manageable safety profile. Of note, no cardiac toxicity has been reported as of the data cutoff.
- Price Action: FDMT shares are up 5.42% at $19.30 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
