Aptinyx's Chronic Pain Candidate Fails To Top Placebo In Mid-Stage Study

- Aptinyx Inc APTX has announced results from a Phase 2b study evaluating the effects of NYX-2925 in patients with fibromyalgia, characterized by muscular or musculoskeletal pain with stiffness and localized tenderness at specific points.
- NYX-2925 did not achieve statistically significant separation from placebo on the study's primary endpoint of change in average daily pain.
- "We are very disappointed that, despite the evidence of activity observed in a prior biomarker study in fibromyalgia patients," said Andy Kidd, president & CEO.
- The company continues to analyze the data from the study. It will focus the resources on supporting the readout of the Phase 2 study of NYX-458 in cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's disease, expected in Q1 of 2023.
- Patients receiving NYX-2925 at both dose levels showed a trend toward clinically meaningful improvement in pain and some secondary endpoints versus placebo by week 4.
- However, by week 12, the placebo group had improved such that, although NYX-2925 remained numerically better, the separation was not clinically meaningful.
- Across both dose levels, NYX-2925 was well tolerated in the study, with no concerning safety issues observed.
- Price Action: APTX shares are down 33.30% at $0.40 on the last check Friday.
