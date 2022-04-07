Aptinyx Shares Tank On Disappointed Data From Mid-Stage Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Study

by

Aptinyx Inc APTX shares are plunging after results from a Phase 2b study of NYX-2925 in patients with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN).

NYX-2925 did not achieve statistically significant separation from placebo on the study's primary endpoint, which assessed the change from baseline in average daily pain on the numeric rating scale (NRS) during week 12.

"We continue to believe, however, that NYX-2925 can offer a novel therapeutic approach for fibromyalgia, a disorder fundamentally characterized by abnormal pain processing in the brain. To this end, we look forward to reporting data from our ongoing fibromyalgia Phase 2b study in early to mid Q3," said Andy Kidd, president & CEO.

"We continue to have confidence in our platform and pipeline and will manage our existing balance sheet to enable readouts across our currently ongoing Phase 2 studies in fibromyalgia, cognitive impairment, and PTSD," Kidd added.

Patients receiving NYX-2925 improved average daily pain scores, but separation from placebo was not observed.

The separation between NYX-2925 and placebo was not observed on the other pain endpoints.

NYX-2925 was well tolerated in the study, with no concerning safety issues observed. Detailed data from the study continue to be evaluated.

Price Action: APTX shares are down 41% at $1.38 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

