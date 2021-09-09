 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Eli Lilly Inks Another RNA Collab, This Time With ProQR
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 6:58am   Comments
Share:
Eli Lilly Inks Another RNA Collab, This Time With ProQR
  • Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) is doubling down on RNA research as it pens another pact with a quiet RNA editing player focused on neuroscience, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR).
  • In May, Lilly teamed up with MiNA Therapeutics to tap its small activating RNA (saRNA) technology platform for up to five targets.
  • Related: Lilly, MiNA Ink Broad RNA Deal Worth $1.25B.
  • ProQR will receive an upfront payment of $20 million and an equity investment of $30 million, with up to $1.25 billion as milestone payments for five targets using its RNA platform.
  • ProQR’s oligonucleotide platform, dubbed Axiomer, recruits “endogenous” enzymes in the cell, called ADARs, to attach to target RNA and induce adenosine to inosine base switch.
  • This approach can potentially reverse more than 20,000 G to A mutations known to cause human disease.
  • Price Action: PRQR stock is up 13.36% at $7.72 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday, while LLY stock closed at $254.84 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LLY + PRQR)

21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Wall Street Crime And Punishment: Martha Stewart's Perfectly Ridiculous Stock Scandal
FDA Hits JAK inhibitors With Heart Safety, Cancer Warnings: All You Need To Know
Can COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Help In High-Risk Cases? Mayo Clinic, nference Study Shows Potential
Where Eli Lilly Stands With Analysts
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher After S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com