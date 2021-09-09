Eli Lilly Inks Another RNA Collab, This Time With ProQR
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) is doubling down on RNA research as it pens another pact with a quiet RNA editing player focused on neuroscience, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR).
- In May, Lilly teamed up with MiNA Therapeutics to tap its small activating RNA (saRNA) technology platform for up to five targets.
- ProQR will receive an upfront payment of $20 million and an equity investment of $30 million, with up to $1.25 billion as milestone payments for five targets using its RNA platform.
- ProQR’s oligonucleotide platform, dubbed Axiomer, recruits “endogenous” enzymes in the cell, called ADARs, to attach to target RNA and induce adenosine to inosine base switch.
- This approach can potentially reverse more than 20,000 G to A mutations known to cause human disease.
- Price Action: PRQR stock is up 13.36% at $7.72 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday, while LLY stock closed at $254.84 on Wednesday.
