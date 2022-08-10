Lexaria Bioscience' Tech Processed Cannabidiol Receives Positive FDA Feedback For Hypertension

- Lexaria Bioscience Corp LEXX has received a positive full written response from the FDA from its pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) meeting regarding DehydraTECH-CBD for hypertension.
- The FDA confirmed that it agreed with Lexaria's proposal to pursue a 505(b)(2) new drug application regulatory pathway for its program.
- The pathway is advantageous because this abbreviated pathway, as it is often described, typically enables a faster route to commercial approval than the traditional 505(b)(1) pathway.
- Also Read: Lexaria Posied To Receive US Patent For DehydraTECH To Deliver Antiviral Drugs.
- Lexaria's proposed Phase 1b clinical protocol for DehydraTECH-CBD for hypertension in 100 patients received favorably by the FDA to open the IND application to allow Lexaria to work towards full registration of DehydraTECH-CBD for hypertension.
- The agency also said that additional non-clinical studies are not required before initiating the DehydraTECH-CBD IND program.
- Lexaria remains on track to file its full IND application with the FDA by late 2022 / early 2023.
- Price Action: LEXX shares are down 2.15% at $2.73 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
