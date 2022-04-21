Lexaria Posied To Receive US Patent For DehydraTECH To Deliver Antiviral Drugs

- Lexaria Bioscience Corp LEXX is receiving its first-ever patent for DehydraTECH technology in the enhanced delivery of antiviral drugs.
- Lexaria has received notification from the United States Patent and Trademark Office that patent 11,311,559 for Compositions and Methods For Enhanced Delivery Of Antiviral Agents will be issued to the Company on April 26.
- "This will be our 25th patent granted worldwide and another validation of the versatility of our DehydraTECH drug delivery technology," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. "This new patent adds to our existing suite of granted patents in the EU, the U.S., India, Japan, and Australia, and continues to build value for Lexaria shareholders and clients."
- Related: Why Lexaria Shares Are Rising Today.
- Lexaria previously announced that remdesivir and ebastine processed with DehydraTECH effectively inhibited the COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2 virus using an in vitro screening assay in infected cells in the study VIRAL-C21-3.
- Lexaria separately demonstrated that antiviral drugs processed with DehydraTECH could reach peak blood concentration levels that were double those of non-DehydraTECH-processed.
- Overall volumes of drug delivered into the bloodstream were up to triple the amount compared to non-DehydraTECH-processed drugs.
- Price Action: LEXX shares are down 4.34% at $3.31 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.