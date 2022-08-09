Acadia Terminates Painkiller, Cancer Candidate After Disappointing Data

- Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD stopped working on two candidates, including a one-time competitor to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's VRTX non-opioid painkiller.
- The company scrapped the ACP-044 program after evaluating the final phase 2 data on bunion removal patients.
- Initial data announced in April showed that the primary endpoint of pain intensity was not met.
- Rival Vertex boasted a mid-phase win for a similar candidate.
- Acadia has also discontinued ACP-319, which was tested in combination with Calquence in a phase 1 trial in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
- In Acadia's earnings report, the company hopes that trofinetide, submitted last month to the FDA for approval, will become the first treatment for a rare neurological condition called Rett syndrome.
- It also pointed to an in-house molecule called ACP-204, which is in phase 1 trials for neuropsychiatric indications. Acadia aims for ACP-204 to build upon its learnings garnered from the neuropsychiatric drug Nuplazid, the company's only approved therapy to date.
- Price Action: ACAD shares are down 3.76% at $16.00 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.