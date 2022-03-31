Vertex Touts Positive Data From Mid-Stage Study Of Its Non-Opioid Pain Drug

- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX released positive results from two Phase 2 post-operative trials for its non-opioid program, VX-548.
- One trial looked at patients who had just received a bunionectomy (Correcting the deformity of toes & foot), the other in patients who received abdominoplasty (tummy tuck).
- Vertex said that within 48 hours of surgery, bunionectomy, and tummy tuck, patients who received the high dose of VX-548 experienced significantly less pain than patients who received a placebo.
- Read Next: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Clocks 27% Growth In Product Revenues, Issues FY22 Guidance.
- Bunionectomy patients who received the mid-level dose experienced more pain than those on placebo. And patients who received the lowest dose saw some improvement over the placebo, although it was not statistically significant.
- Vertex executives said they would push the drug into pivotal trials later this year.
- The Company plans to advance VX-548 into pivotal development in 2H of 2022.
- Price Action: VRTX shares are up 2.63% at $263.27 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
