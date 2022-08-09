AstraZeneca's Dato-DXd-Based Combo Therapies Show Promising Activity In Lung Cancer Patients

- AstraZeneca Plc AZN reported initial results from the TROPION-Lung02 phase 1b trial showing that datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) in combination with pembrolizumab with or without platinum chemotherapy demonstrated promising clinical activity and a tolerable safety profile in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without actionable genomic alterations.
- Datopotamab deruxtecan is jointly developed by Daiichi Sankyo DSKNY and AstraZeneca.
- The interim analysis demonstrated an overall response rate in the overall population of 37% in patients receiving datopotamab deruxtecan plus Merck & Co Inc's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) (doublet therapy).
- The data showed an ORR of 41% in patients receiving datopotamab deruxtecan plus pembrolizumab and platinum chemotherapy (triplet therapy).
- A disease control rate (DCR) of 84% was seen with doublet and triplet combination therapy.
- In previously untreated patients, ORRs of 62% (on doublet therapy) and 50% (on triplet therapy) were observed.
- Eight partial responses (PRs) were seen in patients receiving doublet therapy, and 10 PRs (three pending confirmation) were seen in patients receiving triplet therapy.
- A DCR of 100% was observed with doublet therapy and 90% with triplet therapy.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.81% at $65.65 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
