Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX has announced topline results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial of KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) in adults with schizophrenia.
The trial met its primary endpoint, with KarXT demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 9.6-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo.
PANSS is a medical scale to measure symptom severity in schizophrenia patients.
KarXT also demonstrated an early and sustained statistically significant reduction of symptoms, starting at Week 2, and maintained such reduction through all time points in the trial.
KarXT also met key secondary endpoints, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in both positive symptoms (e.g., hallucinations or delusions) and negative symptoms (e.g., difficulty enjoying life or withdrawal from others) of schizophrenia.
KarXT was generally well tolerated. Overall discontinuation rates were similar between KarXT and placebo groups (25% vs. 21%).
The EMERGENT program consists of the completed Phase 2 EMERGENT-1 and Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trials and three ongoing trials evaluating the acute efficacy and long-term safety of KarXT (EMERGENT-3, EMERGENT-4, and EMERGENT-5).
Topline data from the Phase 3 EMERGENT-3 trial are expected in Q1 of 2023. The company plans to submit a marketing application in mid-2023.
Zai Lab Ltd ZLAB shares are trading 12.8% higher at $51.05 as its announced licensing agreement with Karuna Therapeutics for KarXT in Greater China for psychiatric conditions.
Price Action: KRTX shares are up 52.90% at $214.61a during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.