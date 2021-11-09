Zai Lab Inks Back To Back Licensing Agreements For Cancer And Psychiatric Candidates
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) have announced an exclusive collaboration and license agreement in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
- The agreement covers the development and commercialization of BLU-945 and BLU-701 for epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-driven non-small cell lung cancer.
- Blueprint Medicines will receive an upfront cash payment of $25 million and be eligible to receive up to $590 million in potential milestone payments.
- Blueprint will also receive tiered sales-based royalties ranging from the low-teens to mid-teens.
- In addition, Zai Lab will be responsible for all the development costs for BLU-945 and BLU-701 occurring in Greater China.
- Separately, Zai Lab entered into a licensing agreement with Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX) for KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) in Greater China for psychiatric conditions.
- Karuna will receive a $35 million upfront payment and can receive up to an additional $80 million in milestone payments.
- Karuna is also eligible to receive up to $72 million in sales milestones and low-double-digit to high-teens sales-based tiered royalties.
