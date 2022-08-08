- BioNTech SE BNTX has reported Q2 FY22 revenues of €3.19 billion, down from €5.3 billion a year ago and €6.37 billion in Q1 FY22.
- BioNTech believes the development of the pandemic remains dynamic, causing a re-phasing of orders and leading to fluctuations in quarterly revenues.
- This revenue fluctuation caused by the re-phasing of orders is expected to remain over the rest of the financial year with uptake in demand in key markets in Q4 FY22 related to the Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine, subject to regulatory approval.
- Related: EU Urges Pfizer To Further Delay COVID-19 Vaccine Deliveries: Reuters.
- EPS of €6.45 ($6.872) missed the consensus of $7.36.
- The company and its partner Pfizer Inc PFE signed an agreement with the U.S. government to provide additional 105 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine with an option for another 195 million doses.
- BioNTech and Pfizer will start a clinical trial of a Covid-19 vaccine adapted to the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of omicron in August.
- Outlook: BioNTech reaffirms FY22 COVID-19 vaccine revenues of €13 billion - €17 billion as the doses scheduled for delivery in June through August will now be delivered in September through to Q4 FY22.
- BioNTech has started manufacturing bivalent Omicron BA.1- and BA.4/5-adapted vaccines and expects to be able to start delivering shots targeted at BA.4 and BA.5 as early as October if it receives regulatory approval.
- Price Action: BNTX shares are down 4.98% at $173.99 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
- Photo by x3 from Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.