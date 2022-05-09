QQQ
BioNTech Clocks Over $6B In Q1 Sales, Sticks To FY22 Guidance

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2022 8:04 AM | 1 min read
  • BioNTech SE BNTX has reported Q1 FY22 revenues of €6.37 billion compared to €2.05 billion a year ago, mainly due to high demand for the company's COVID-19 vaccine.
  • In Q1 FY22, BioNTech and its partner Pfizer Inc PFE have invoiced approximately 750 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.
  • As of end-April 2022, the companies have signed orders for approximately 2.4 billion doses in 2022 and are on track to deliver more than 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2022.
  • BioNTech generated an operating income of €4.75 billion, compared to €1.67 billion a year ago. 
  • Net profit more than doubled to €3.69 billion versus €1.13 billion. Cash and cash equivalents stood at €6.16 billion.
  • Outlook: BioNTech reaffirms FY22 COVID-19 vaccine revenues of €13 billion - €17 billion.
  • Price Action: BNTX shares are trading 0.99% higher at $137.52 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

