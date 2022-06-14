EU Urges Pfizer To Further Delay COVID-19 Vaccine Deliveries: Reuters

by

Amid lower demand, Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX agreed to delay supplies of their Covid-19 shot to the European Union. Doses to be shipped from June to August would be sent in September and Q4.

The move comes two weeks after the EU agreed with Moderna Inc MRNA to postpone its scheduled delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.

Responding to a request for comment, a Pfizer spokesperson referenced a previous statement it issued following last month's agreement with the EU.

"This amendment rephases planned deliveries to help support the European Commission and member states' ongoing immunization programs and is aligned to the companies' commitment to working collaboratively to identify pragmatic solutions to address the evolving pandemic needs," Pfizer wrote.

Reuters reports that Europe is now looking at the same scenario as the U.S., warning that doses will go to waste if Pfizer holds the bloc to its current contract.

Poland, the leading country in the attempt for contract revision, has more than 30 million COVID vaccines in stock and would need to buy another 70 million under existing agreements, a Polish diplomat told Reuters, urging changes to avoid waste.

Poland and other countries urged a "reduction of the amounts" of vaccines being ordered.

