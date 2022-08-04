Sanofi, Innovent Biologics Collaborate On Cancer Treatments In China

- Innovent Biologics Inc IVBXF and Sanofi SA SNY have collaborated to develop and commercialize two Sanofi clinical-stage oncology assets - Phase 3 SAR408701 and Phase 2 SAR444245 combined with sintilimab.
- In addition to the collaboration and license agreement, Sanofi will invest €300 million in Innovent through the subscription of new common shares.
- SAR408701 (tusamitamab ravtansine) is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting a cell-surface glycoprotein that is highly expressed in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gastric cancer, and other cancers.
- SAR408701 is currently in a Phase 3 study for second-line NSCLC and global Phase 2 studies in additional indications, including first-line NSCLC, gastric cancers, and other solid tumors.
- Innovent will be responsible for developing and exclusively commercializing tusamitamab in multiple oncology-based indications in China.
- Sanofi will receive up to €80 million in development milestone payments and royalties.
- SAR444245 is currently under Phase 2 studies for skin cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, NSCLC / mesothelioma, head & neck tumors, and lymphoma.
- Innovent and Sanofi will jointly explore the development of SAR444245 in China in various cancer types, where Innovent will lead the clinical development.
- Sanofi remains the sole Marketing Authorization holder for both assets and will be fully responsible for SAR245 commercialization.
- Innovent will receive up to €60 million in development milestone payments and royalties.
- Price Action: SNY shares are up 0.78% at $49.22 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.