Novavax Starts Late-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Study In Children Below 11 Years

- Novavax Inc NVAX has initiated its Phase 2b/3 Hummingbird trial to evaluate the safety, effectiveness, and efficacy of two doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six months through 11 years after a booster at six months.
- The trial will assess the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in infants (six through 23 months of age), toddlers (two through five years), and children (six through 11 years).
- The trial is an age de-escalation trial, and age groups will be tested sequentially.
- Participants have begun dosing in the six to 11-year-old age group. The trial will also have sentinel cohorts in each age group, and cohort progression and age-de-escalation will occur after a safety review.
- The trial will seek to enroll 3,600 participants. Initial results are expected in Q1 2023.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are up 0.43% at $61.37 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
