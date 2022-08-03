- Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc RIGL and Forma Therapeutics Inc FMTX entered into an exclusive, worldwide license agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialize olutasidenib.
- Olutasidenib is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of mIDH1 being investigated for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) and other malignancies.
- The FDA has accepted Forma's marketing application for olutasidenib with the Prescription Drug User Fee Act target date of February 15, 2023.
- Forma will receive an upfront payment of $2.0 million and is eligible to receive an additional $17.5 million as near-term regulatory, approval, and first commercial sale milestones.
- In addition, Forma is eligible to receive up to an additional $215.5 million in development and commercial milestones.
- Forma is also eligible to receive tiered royalties in the low-teens to mid-thirties.
- Rigel will be responsible for the potential launch and commercialization of olutasidenib in the U.S.
- Price Action: FMTX shares closed at $8.16 on Tuesday. RIGL shares are up 34.6% at $1.75 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
