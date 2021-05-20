 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Forma Therapeutics' Olutasidenib Achieves 33% Remission Rate In Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 10:30am   Comments
Share:
Forma Therapeutics' Olutasidenib Achieves 33% Remission Rate In Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients
  • Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FMTXannounced interim data from its Phase 2 trial of olutasidenib in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML).
  • The data will be presented at the upcoming 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
  • Olutasidenib demonstrated a 33.3% composite complete remission rate (CR/CRh) in R/R AML patients with the IDH1 mutation.
  • The CR rate was 30% (37/123) and the CR with partial hematologic recovery (CRh) rate was 3% (4/123).
  • The duration of the response of 13.8 months is the longest reported in this treatment setting to date.
  • The median overall survival (OS) was 10.5 months. The median OS for non-CR/CRh responders was 15.0 months.
  • Among those with CR/CRh, the estimated 18-month survival is 87%; median overall survival has not yet been reached.
  • A favorable tolerability profile was observed following continuous oral treatment with olutasidenib 150mg twice daily.
  • Price Action: FMTX shares are up 2.2% at $28.42 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FMTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: CorMedix Slumps On Delay In Resubmission of DefenCath NDA, Apellis Awaits FDA Decision, Vera Therapeutics Debuts
Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Vaccine 100% Effective In Adolescents, Equillium Readout, Amgen Goes Shopping, Achilles IPO
Forma Therapeutics High-Dose Of FT-4202 Numerically Inferior To Low Dose In Sickle Cell Disease Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: acute myeloid leuxemiaBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com