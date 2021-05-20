Forma Therapeutics' Olutasidenib Achieves 33% Remission Rate In Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients
- Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FMTX) announced interim data from its Phase 2 trial of olutasidenib in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML).
- The data will be presented at the upcoming 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
- Olutasidenib demonstrated a 33.3% composite complete remission rate (CR/CRh) in R/R AML patients with the IDH1 mutation.
- The CR rate was 30% (37/123) and the CR with partial hematologic recovery (CRh) rate was 3% (4/123).
- The duration of the response of 13.8 months is the longest reported in this treatment setting to date.
- The median overall survival (OS) was 10.5 months. The median OS for non-CR/CRh responders was 15.0 months.
- Among those with CR/CRh, the estimated 18-month survival is 87%; median overall survival has not yet been reached.
- A favorable tolerability profile was observed following continuous oral treatment with olutasidenib 150mg twice daily.
- Price Action: FMTX shares are up 2.2% at $28.42 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
