Innate Pharma Says Chemo-Free Monalizumab Triplet Therapy Shows Preliminary Anti-Cancer Activity
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 9:28am   Comments
Innate Pharma Says Chemo-Free Monalizumab Triplet Therapy Shows Preliminary Anti-Cancer Activity

Innate Pharma SA's (NASDAQ: IPHA) data from the Phase 2 expansion cohort (cohort 3) evaluating the monalizumab triplet combination shows preliminary activity and an acceptable safety profile with a low discontinuation rate.

  • Cohort 3 is exploring the triplet combination of monalizumab, cetuximab, and durvalumab in the first-line treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell cancer.
  • The data will be presented at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2021.
  • Monalizumab, Innate's lead partnered asset, is an immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting NKG2A receptors expressed on tumor-infiltrating cytotoxic CD8+ T cells and NK cells.
  • As of August 1, 40 patients were enrolled. Thirteen patients had a confirmed response with a 32.5% overall response rate, including three complete responses. 
  • Seven out of 13 responders were still on treatment. The median duration of response was not yet reached. 
  • The survival rate at 12 months was 58.6%, and the median overall survival was 15 months.
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) obtained full oncology rights to monalizumab in October 2018 through a co-development and commercialization agreement initiated in 2015. 
  • Also Read: What Is Happening With Innate Pharma Stock On Friday?
  • Price Action: IPHA shares are up 0.20% at $4.99 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

