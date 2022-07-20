ñol

Soligenix Shares Gain On HyBrytes Data From Blood Cancer Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 20, 2022 3:16 PM | 1 min read
  • Soligenix Inc SNGX announced the results of its Phase 3 FLASH study evaluating HyBryte (synthetic hypericin) for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) had been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Dermatology.
  • "The peer-reviewed publication of these data in JAMA Dermatology is a testament and further validation to the importance of the findings for the scientific and CTCL disease communities," stated Ellen Kim, the Lead Principal Investigator for Phase 3 FLASH study.
  • Also Read: Soligenix's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate As Booster Neutralizes Delta, Omicron Variants
  • The published findings demonstrate that HyBryte statistically significantly reduced lesion size, with the treatment response further improving over successive 6-week treatment cycles. 
  • After the first 6-week treatment window, 16% of patients responded. This response rate continued to increase significantly to 49% through 18 weeks of treatment versus patients with 6-week hypericin or placebo. 
  • Throughout the study, HyBryte was safe and well-tolerated. HyBryte was observed to perform similarly against both patch and thicker plaque lesions characteristic of CTCL. 
  • Price Action: SNGX shares are up 10.63% at $0.80 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

