Soligenix's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate As Booster Neutralizes Delta, Omicron Variants

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Soligenix Inc SNGX announced the results of a booster vaccination study using CiVax (heat-stable COVID-19 subunit vaccine program) in non-human primates (NHPs).
- The data demonstrated rapid enhancement of neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2, including against Delta and Omicron variants.
- The NHPs had been double vaccinated with an adenovirus vaccine for COVID-19 seven months previously.
- Before administering the booster vaccine, neutralizing antibody levels against the original and Delta strains were low but detectable and undetectable for the omicron strain.
- Within one week of receiving the booster, neutralizing antibody levels increased 27-fold against the original and Delta strains. By three weeks, this increased up to 243-fold.
- Protective neutralizing antibody levels were also rapidly raised against omicron by one-week post-vaccination.
- Price Action: SNGX shares are up 0.99% at $0.69 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.