Merck & AstraZeneca Partnered Lynparza Fails In Late-Stage Colorectal Cancer Study

- Merck & Co Inc MRK will stop for futility the Phase 3 LYNK-003 trial of Lynparza with or without bevacizumab for unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer who have not progressed following first-line induction.
- The action follows the recommendation of an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) after the DMC reviewed the data from a planned interim analysis.
- Lynparza is a PARP inhibitor co-developed and co-commercialized with AstraZeneca Plc AZN.
- At the pre-specified interim analysis for progression-free survival, the efficacy of Lynparza as a monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab relative to control met the criteria for futility. Both experimental arms will be discontinued.
- No new safety signals were observed with Lynparza in the 309-subject trial.
- Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.06% at $92.40, and AZN shares are up 2.55% at $68.06 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
