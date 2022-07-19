Merck & AstraZeneca Partnered Lynparza Fails In Late-Stage Colorectal Cancer Study

by

will stop for futility the Phase 3 LYNK-003 trial of Lynparza with or without bevacizumab for unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer who have not progressed following first-line induction. The action follows the recommendation of an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) after the DMC reviewed the data from a planned interim analysis.

Merck-AstraZeneca Stop Keytruda/Lynparza Combo Trial In Prostate Cancer Patients. Lynparza is a PARP inhibitor co-developed and co-commercialized with AstraZeneca Plc AZN .

. At the pre-specified interim analysis for progression-free survival, the efficacy of Lynparza as a monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab relative to control met the criteria for futility. Both experimental arms will be discontinued.

No new safety signals were observed with Lynparza in the 309-subject trial.

Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.06% at $92.40, and AZN shares are up 2.55% at $68.06 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

