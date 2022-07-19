ñol

Merck & AstraZeneca Partnered Lynparza Fails In Late-Stage Colorectal Cancer Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 19, 2022 1:06 PM | 1 min read
  • Merck & Co Inc MRK will stop for futility the Phase 3 LYNK-003 trial of Lynparza with or without bevacizumab for unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer who have not progressed following first-line induction. 
  • The action follows the recommendation of an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) after the DMC reviewed the data from a planned interim analysis. 
  • Related: Merck-AstraZeneca Stop Keytruda/Lynparza Combo Trial In Prostate Cancer Patients.
  • Lynparza is a PARP inhibitor co-developed and co-commercialized with AstraZeneca Plc AZN.
  • At the pre-specified interim analysis for progression-free survival, the efficacy of Lynparza as a monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab relative to control met the criteria for futility. Both experimental arms will be discontinued. 
  • No new safety signals were observed with Lynparza in the 309-subject trial.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.06% at $92.40, and AZN shares are up 2.55% at $68.06 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

