Merck-AstraZeneca Stop Keytruda/Lynparza Combo Trial In Prostate Cancer Patients

- Merck & Co Inc MRK will stop the Phase 3 KEYLYNK-010 trial investigating Keytruda combined with Lynparza for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
- The trial included mCRPC patients who progressed after treatment with chemotherapy and either abiraterone acetate or enzalutamide.
- After a planned interim analysis, Merck is discontinuing the study following an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) recommendation.
- At the interim analysis, the combination of Keytruda and Lynparza did not demonstrate a benefit in overall survival (OS) compared to the control arm of either abiraterone acetate or enzalutamide.
- The trial's other dual primary endpoint, radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS), was evaluated at an earlier interim analysis and did not demonstrate improvement compared to the control arm.
- Merck has an extensive clinical development program in prostate cancer, evaluating Keytruda as monotherapy and in combination with Lynparza and other anti-cancer therapies.
- Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.14% at $77.67, and AZN shares are up 0.68% at $60.80 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
