HC Wainwright Is Bullish On DICE Therapeutics - Read Why

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 3:31 PM | 1 min read
  • H.C. Wainwright analyst Emily Bodnar initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics Inc DICE with a Buy rating and a price target of $40 (150% upside).
  • The analyst believes there is a high unmet need in the oral space for psoriasis, given that approved therapies such as Amgen Inc's AMGN Otezla only have PASI-75 rates of ~30%. Biologics have PASI-75 rates of up to 90%, but Otezla sales are over $2 billion annually despite this factor.
  • DICE's lead product, DC-806 is currently in a Phase 1 study (healthy volunteers and psoriasis patients) with full data expected in 3Q22 (H.C. Wainwright estimates mid/late August). 
  • If efficacy and safety data are positive, it will validate the company's DELSCAPE technology platform, and DICE would be the furthest along in developing an oral IL-17 inhibitor.
  • In preclinical models, DC-806 could match the level of IL-17 inhibition and the anti-inflammatory effect of Cosentyx (anti-IL-17 antibody), giving added confidence that DC-806 could have higher efficacy rates than some approved biologics. 
  • However, as an oral treatment, lower efficacy than anti-IL-17 antibodies would still be sufficient, H.C. Wainwright writes.
  • Price Action: DICE shares are down 0.44% at $16.01 during the market session on the last check Monday.

