Galmed's Aramchol Shows Anti-Fibrotic Effects In Lung Fibrosis Animal Model

announced results showing significant effects of Aramchol in a preclinical lung and gastrointestinal (GI) fibrosis model. Treatment with Aramchol resulted in statistically significant improvement in a validated bleomycin model of lung fibrosis (IPF), comparable to Pirfenidone, the gold standard treatment.

Findings were seen across all important indicators for fibrosis severity, including hydroxyproline, a marker for collagen deposition in the fibrotic tissue, Ashcroft score (Collagen Proportionate Area of the lung), and immunohistochemistry.

Galmed's NASH Candidate Shows Clinically Significant Effect On Fibrosis Improvement. Statistically significant improvements were also demonstrated in a validated Dextran sulfate sodium (DSS) model of inflammatory bowel disease.

Aramchol was found to be the most effective compound tested. Control groups included 5-ASA and local steroids, which are the gold standards for current treatment.

Price Action: GLMD shares are down 1.28% at $0.60 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

