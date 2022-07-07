ñol

Galmed's Aramchol Shows Anti-Fibrotic Effects In Lung Fibrosis Animal Model

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 7, 2022 10:18 AM | 1 min read
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLMD announced results showing significant effects of Aramchol in a preclinical lung and gastrointestinal (GI) fibrosis model.
  • Treatment with Aramchol resulted in statistically significant improvement in a validated bleomycin model of lung fibrosis (IPF), comparable to Pirfenidone, the gold standard treatment. 
  • Findings were seen across all important indicators for fibrosis severity, including hydroxyproline, a marker for collagen deposition in the fibrotic tissue, Ashcroft score (Collagen Proportionate Area of the lung), and immunohistochemistry.
  • Related: Galmed's NASH Candidate Shows Clinically Significant Effect On Fibrosis Improvement.
  • Statistically significant improvements were also demonstrated in a validated Dextran sulfate sodium (DSS) model of inflammatory bowel disease. 
  • Aramchol was found to be the most effective compound tested. Control groups included 5-ASA and local steroids, which are the gold standards for current treatment.
  • Price Action: GLMD shares are down 1.28% at $0.60 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

