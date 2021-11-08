 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Galmed's NASH Candidate Shows Clinically Significant Effect On Fibrosis Improvement
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 12:53pm   Comments
Share:
Galmed's NASH Candidate Shows Clinically Significant Effect On Fibrosis Improvement
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) has announced histology and biomarkers analysis results from the Ongoing Open-Label Part of the ARMOR Phase 3 study of Aramchol in NASH and liver fibrosis stage 1 3 patients. 
  • Galmed previously announced a substantial effect on fibrosis improvement in the 16 first patients.
  • New analyses of biomarkers corroborate the effect showing statistically significant reductions in biomarkers associated with liver fibrosis. 
  • Histology data from the first 20 patients showed that 300mg BID resulted in clinically significant greater histological improvement in 12 out of 20 (60%) patients.
  • Data is corroborated by biomarkers associated with liver fibrosis in approximately 50 patients providing the potential to predict similar histology responses in a larger cohort.
  • Galmed also reported a smaller than expected Q3 loss of $(0.31), beating the consensus of $(0.36).
  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable debt securities totaled $42.0 million.
  • Price Action: GLMD shares are up 4.43% at $2.92 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GLMD)

26 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Galmed Reveals Early Aramchol Data From Late-Stage NASH Trial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com