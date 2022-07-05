CureVac Files COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against BioNTech

- CureVac N.V. CVAC has moved to assert its intellectual property rights, accumulated over two decades of pioneering work in mRNA technology, which contributed to COVID-19 vaccine development.
- CureVac has filed a lawsuit in the German Regional Court in Düsseldorf against BioNTech SE BNTX and two of its subsidiaries, seeking fair compensation for infringement of a portfolio of CureVac’s intellectual property rights utilized in Comirnaty, BioNTech and Pfizer Inc’s PFE mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
- CureVac does not seek an injunction nor intend to take legal action that impedes the production, sale, or distribution of Comirnaty by BioNTech and its partner Pfizer.
- The CureVac intellectual property portfolio protects multiple inventions considered essential to the design and development of BioNTech’s SARS CoV-2 mRNA vaccine, among others.
- These relate to the engineering of mRNA molecules, including sequence modifications to increase stability and enhance protein expression and mRNA vaccine formulations specific to SARS CoV-2 vaccines.
- Price Action: BNTX shares are down 5.17% at $149.35 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
