CureVac Files COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against BioNTech

CureVac N.V. CVAC has moved to assert its intellectual property rights, accumulated over two decades of pioneering work in mRNA technology, which contributed to COVID-19 vaccine development.

has moved to assert its intellectual property rights, accumulated over two decades of pioneering work in mRNA technology, which contributed to COVID-19 vaccine development. CureVac has filed a lawsuit in the German Regional Court in Düsseldorf against BioNTech SE BNTX and two of its subsidiaries, seeking fair compensation for infringement of a portfolio of CureVac’s intellectual property rights utilized in Comirnaty, BioNTech and Pfizer Inc’s PFE mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

CureVac does not seek an injunction nor intend to take legal action that impedes the production, sale, or distribution of Comirnaty by BioNTech and its partner Pfizer.

CureVac - GSK Start Dosing In Next-Gen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Trial. CureVac does not seek an injunction nor intend to take legal action that impedes the production, sale, or distribution of Comirnaty by BioNTech and its partner Pfizer.

The CureVac intellectual property portfolio protects multiple inventions considered essential to the design and development of BioNTech’s SARS CoV-2 mRNA vaccine, among others.

These relate to the engineering of mRNA molecules, including sequence modifications to increase stability and enhance protein expression and mRNA vaccine formulations specific to SARS CoV-2 vaccines.

