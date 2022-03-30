CureVac - GSK Start Dosing In Next-Gen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Trial

by

CureVac N.V. CVAC dosed the first participant in a Phase 1 study of COVID-19 second-generation mRNA vaccine candidate, CV2CoV, developed with GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK .

A preclinical study of CV2CoV in cynomolgus macaques, published in Nature in November 2021, demonstrated rapid induction of higher antibody titers, better induction of immune memory, and more robust protective efficacy of CV2CoV compared to CureVac’s first-generation vaccine candidate, CVnCoV.

CureVac Outlines Upcoming Catalysts For Vaccine Programs. The same study demonstrated comparable neutralizing antibody titers in vaccinated animals with either 12µg of CV2CoV or a 30µg standard dose of a licensed mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

The Phase 1 dose-escalation study will enroll up to 210 healthy adults to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of CV2CoV in the dose range of 2 to 20µg.

Data results from the Phase 1 study are expected in 2H of 2022.

