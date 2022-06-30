ñol

Omega Therapeutics Touts Encouraging Preclinical Data In Liver Cancer Animal Models

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 30, 2022 11:32 AM | 1 min read
  • Omega Therapeutics Inc OMGA has presented new preclinical data on its lead product candidate, OTX-2002, in multiple models of hepatocellular carcinoma.
  • In non-human primates, treatment with OTX-2002 resulted in a durable reduction of MYC mRNA levels in the liver consistent with previous in vitro and in vivo studies.
  • OTX-2002 treatment decreased c-Myc mRNA, protein levels, and cell viability in multiple HCC cell lines while sparing normal cells.
  • Related: Omega Therapeutics Submits IND For Liver Cancer Candidate.
  • OTX-2002 significantly reduced tumor growth in HCC xenografts models.
  • OTX-2002 treatment is associated with decreased expression of the immune checkpoint factor PD-L1 in HCC cells, suggesting a potential role for combination therapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors.
  • Combining OTX-2002 with the existing standard of care therapies for HCC resulted in further reduction of cell viability and tumor burden in both in vitro and in vivo HCC models.
  • Price Action: OMGA shares are down 1.41% at $4.20 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsPreclinical PhaseBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral