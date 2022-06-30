Omega Therapeutics Touts Encouraging Preclinical Data In Liver Cancer Animal Models

- Omega Therapeutics Inc OMGA has presented new preclinical data on its lead product candidate, OTX-2002, in multiple models of hepatocellular carcinoma.
- In non-human primates, treatment with OTX-2002 resulted in a durable reduction of MYC mRNA levels in the liver consistent with previous in vitro and in vivo studies.
- OTX-2002 treatment decreased c-Myc mRNA, protein levels, and cell viability in multiple HCC cell lines while sparing normal cells.
- OTX-2002 significantly reduced tumor growth in HCC xenografts models.
- OTX-2002 treatment is associated with decreased expression of the immune checkpoint factor PD-L1 in HCC cells, suggesting a potential role for combination therapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors.
- Combining OTX-2002 with the existing standard of care therapies for HCC resulted in further reduction of cell viability and tumor burden in both in vitro and in vivo HCC models.
- Price Action: OMGA shares are down 1.41% at $4.20 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
