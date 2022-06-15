Omega Therapeutics Submits IND For Liver Cancer Candidate

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lead product candidate, OTX-2002, for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

OTX-2002 is a first-in-class Omega Epigenomic Controller in development for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

The company is planning to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in the United States to evaluate OTX-2002, following IND approval from the regulatory agency.

Mahesh Karande, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented : This is an important milestone for our Company, an IND achieved in approximately 26 months since we started working on the early constructs in discovery which culminated in OTX-2002. We are excited that this represents the first of many anticipated IND applications and the transition of the company to its next stage.

Omega Therapeutics closed Tuesdays trading at $2.69.