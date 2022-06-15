ñol

Omega Therapeutics Submits IND For Liver Cancer Candidate

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 8:20 AM | 1 min read

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lead product candidate, OTX-2002, for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

OTX-2002 is a first-in-class Omega Epigenomic Controller in development for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

The company is planning to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in the United States to evaluate OTX-2002, following IND approval from the regulatory agency.

Mahesh Karande, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented : This is an important milestone for our Company, an IND achieved in approximately 26 months since we started working on the early constructs in discovery which culminated in OTX-2002. We are excited that this represents the first of many anticipated IND applications and the transition of the company to its next stage.

Omega Therapeutics closed Tuesdays trading at $2.69.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: IND Submission to FDABiotechPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral