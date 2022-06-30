AstraZeneca Says Imfinzi/Chemo Combo Shows Promising Action In Late-Stage Lung Cancer Study

by

AstraZeneca Plc AZN announced high-level results from a planned interim analysis of the AEGEAN Phase 3 trial of Imfinzi (durvalumab) combined with neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The data showed that Imfinzi plus neoadjuvant chemo before surgery demonstrated a statistically significant and meaningful improvement in pathologic complete response (pCR) compared to neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone.

AstraZeneca's Imfinzi Flunks In Late-Stage Advanced Cervical Cancer Study. A statistically significant improvement in major pathologic response was also observed. The trial will continue as planned to assess the additional primary endpoint of event-free survival.

The safety and tolerability of adding Imfinzi to neoadjuvant chemotherapy were consistent with the known profile. It did not decrease the number of patients able to undergo successful surgery versus chemotherapy alone.

The Tremelimumab/Imfinzi combo regime is already under FDA priority review for liver cancer, with the Prescription Drug User Fee Act date during Q2 of 2022.

Price Action: AZN shares are down 2.10% at $65.61 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

