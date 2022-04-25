QQQ
AstraZeneca's Tremelimumab/Imfinzi Combo Regime Goes Under Priority FDA Review For Liver Cancer

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2022 7:09 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has accepted for review AstraZeneca Plc's AZN marketing application for tremelimumab as a single priming dose added to Imfinzi (durvalumab) for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). 
  • This novel dose and schedule of the combination is called the STRIDE regimen (Single Tremelimumab Regular Interval Durvalumab).
  • A supplemental marketing application has also been submitted for Imfinzi in this indication. 
  • Also Read: AstraZeneca's Imfinzi Flunks In Late-Stage Advanced Cervical Cancer Study.
  • Under priority review status, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act date is during Q2 of 2022.
  • The BLA for tremelimumab and sBLA for Imfinzi is based on final results from the HIMALAYA Phase 3 trial presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
  • In this trial, patients treated with the STRIDE regimen experienced a 22% reduction in the risk of death versus sorafenib.
  • Nearly one in three (31%) patients were still alive at three years versus one in five (20%) for sorafenib.
  • The safety profiles of the STRIDE regimen and for Imfinzi alone were consistent with the known profiles of each medicine, and no new safety signals were identified.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 1.78% at $64.69 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareFDAMoversTrading IdeasGeneral