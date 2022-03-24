AstraZeneca's Imfinzi Flunks In Late-Stage Advanced Cervical Cancer Study

by

AstraZeneca Plc's AZN Imfinzi (durvalumab) and chemoradiotherapy did not achieve the primary goal of improving survival in patients with locally advanced cervical cancer.

"While the results were not what we hoped for, insights from the trial will advance our understanding and application of immunotherapy across our broad clinical development program," Susan Galbraith, executive vice president of oncology R&D at AstraZeneca, said in a statement.

AstraZeneca Rolls Out "Unprecedented' Three Year Survival Data For Imfinzi/Treme Combo In Liver Cancer. The safety and tolerability in this trial were consistent between the two arms, and no new, unexpected safety findings were observed.

The data will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting.

Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.48% at $64.63 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

